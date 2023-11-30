⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(30 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled two attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 14th and 30th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy lost up to 45 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by helicopters repelled one attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 60th Mechanised Brigade near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 250 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled two attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 79th Assault Brigade near Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 93rd Mechanised Brigade near Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy lost up to 270 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks.

One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Zhelannoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 79th Airborne Brigade, and 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade near Novomikhailovka, Konstantinovka, and Novoukrainka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 100 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles were neutralised.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 82nd Airborne Brigade and 71st Jaeger Brigade close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade, 46th Air Mobile Brigade, and 15th National Guard Brigade near Rabotino and north of Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded and three motor vehicles.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of actions of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation, the AFU lost up to 55 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

Operational-tactical and Army Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation wiped out a rear command post of the AFU 53rd Mechanised Brigade, an artillery battalion command and observation post of the AFU 31st Mechanised Brigade near Krasnoarmeysk and Novogrodovka (Donetsk People's Republic), two CT-68UM and P-18 radar stations for detecting and tracking air targets, as well as manpower and military hardware in 118 areas.

Air defence units intercepted nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Tokarevka (Kharkov region), Lipovoye and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic), Pshenichnoye (Zaporozhye region), and Chaplinka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 544 airplanes and 255 helicopters, 9,310 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,712 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,187 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,205 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,781 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.