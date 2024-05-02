Rabotino has been taken back!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian forces raised the flag on the north of Rabotino #robotyne in Zaporozhye, which was completely recaptured. Russian units went on the offensive, driving Ukrainian troops along with Western mercenaries into the ruins of the settlement leaving behind a number of NATO vehicles.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
