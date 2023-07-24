Stay Private, Stay Secure: FIRO's Spark Addresses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We delve into the concept of Spark addresses and their role in enhancing financial privacy. Spark addresses are a key component of Firo's groundbreaking privacy protocol, Lelantus Spark. They provide a new level of anonymity by allowing users to publicly share their addresses without compromising their privacy on the blockchain. By automatically generating one-time addresses on behalf of the recipient, Spark addresses prevent easy linkage of transactions to specific individuals