Kim Clement's Trump Prophecies | "There Is a Man By the Name of Mr. Clark And There Is Another Man By the Name of Donald. You Are Both Watching Me Saying, Could It Be That God Is Speaking to Me? Yes!"

Kim Clement's Trump Prophecies | "There Is a Man By the Name of Mr. Clark And There Is Also Another Man By the Name of Donald. You Are Both Watching Me Saying, Could It Be That God Is Speaking to Me? Yes He Is!." - 4/20/2013
