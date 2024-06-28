Anbaric - Management By Fear. New rock June 2024

No trust, just disrespect. Your toxic ways...

Living in, a state of stress. Everyone obeys





Deeply, insecure. You take it out on me

I’m walking, out that door. To breathe to be free





Management by fear

Where the tension is thick

Management by fear

Where everyone is getting sick





Follow orders from your ugly mouth. Oozing of dread

Stuck and, unable to thrive. I sometimes wish, you were dead





Management by fear

Where the tension is thick

Management by fear

Where everyone is getting sick