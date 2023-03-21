In the Forests near Kremennaya, a real "Drone War" is going on - it’s better not to stay here for a long time in the open air. - English RT Report

In the forests near Kremennaya, a real “drone war” is going on - it’s better not to stay here for a long time in the open air.

Enemy positions are located literally 200 m away, the enemy uses electronic warfare. RT military commander Igor @zhdanovrt Zhdanov visited the front line.

For successful correction with a drone, you need to take into account that the wooded area reduces the radius of propagation of its signal. Sometimes you have to get close to the enemy.

“The situation is very complicated. The enemy covers a lot, we cover him. In general, we work to the fullest, ”said one of the fighters.

