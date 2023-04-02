BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Increasing Signs Of 5th Seal Martyrs
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
14 views • 04/02/2023

Six wonderful people were murdered in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023. Every year more believers are being murdered across the world. Is this a precursor of the 5th Seal of Revelation 6? What is the 5th Seal? What will be the reasons for increasing martyrdom? Revelation 6:9-11 warns of increased persecution and deaths from believers. Are we there yet?

bible prophecyrevelationmartyrsend of daysseven seals5th seal
