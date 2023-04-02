Increasing Signs Of 5th Seal Martyrs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Six wonderful people were murdered in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023. Every year more believers are being murdered across the world. Is this a precursor of the 5th Seal of Revelation 6? What is the 5th Seal? What will be the reasons for increasing martyrdom? Revelation 6:9-11 warns of increased persecution and deaths from believers. Are we there yet?