Victoria Nuland Announces Resignation as Biden's Undersecretary of State





A notorious neocon and protege of Dick Cheney, Nuland led the Obama administration's overthrow of Ukraine's government in 2014, leading to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.





In December 2013, Nuland visited Kyiv and handed out baked goods to protesters in Maidan Square, a symbolic gesture of support that was widely publicized by Western media.





Senators John McCain and Chris Murphy rallied protestors in Maidan Square, standing next to the leader of Svoboda, Oleh Tyahnybok, informing them they had America's support.





In February 2014, Nuland was caught on a leaked phone call planning Ukraine’s new government, where she can be heard saying, “I think Yats [Arseniy Yatsenyuk] is the guy” and discussing how to “glue this thing.”





During the call, she described Tyahnybok, who provided the extremists that escalated the violence, as one of the opposition leaders they were working with.





Less than one month after the audio leaked, Arseniy Yatsenyuk became the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.





In 2013, Victoria Nuland stated that the United States had invested $5 billion since 1991 to assist Ukraine in achieving its European ambitions:





"Since Ukraine's independence in 1991, the United States has supported Ukrainians as they build democratic skills and institutions as they promote civic participation and good governance, all of which are preconditions for Ukraine to achieve its European aspirations.





We've invested over five billion dollars to assist Ukraine in these and other goals that will ensure a secure and prosperous, and democratic Ukraine."





