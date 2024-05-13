The Rock Almighty His Spiritual Protective Covering

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

God Hovers Over Us

From Intouch Ministries

The security and love we need can always be found in our heavenly Father's presence.

Isaiah 31:1-5

Can you recall a time when you witnessed a parent protecting a child from danger? That fierce and tender strength is wondrous to behold. Just as a watchful mom and dad are quick to defend and comfort their kids, so too is our Father swift to shelter and tend His people. Throughout Scripture, we find multiple instances where God’s love for His children is likened to a bird hovering over its nest or a mother comforting her child.





Siloam - Lost In The Rain

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

