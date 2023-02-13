Scientists Found This LOST CITY Under ANTARCTICA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rabbit Hole
Sep 12, 2022 #agartha #hollowearth #conspiracy
The Earth has been said to be hollow, but what is living inside it?
Scientists have found a lost civilisation living underneath antarctica called Agartha...
So let's explore the hollow earth theory, and see what is in Agartha
So, if you are ready,
Let's go down This Rabbit Hole.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emdtrHrygsg&t=0s