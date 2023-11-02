Germany Never Surrendered After WW II

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was a Brian Ruhe Show live stream on Dec. 30, 2018.Markus in Austria explains what happened when the allies didn't recognize German Chancellor Karl Dönitz as the legitimate government of Germany.
I forgot about this video. It was three hours long and I was listening to it but laid down and fell asleep. I woke up during the last ten minutes, which is this part, and thought it was very good and should be re-released separately.
Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channel to spread the word.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://vk.com/brianruhe
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07
My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent
Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio