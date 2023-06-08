“My Clinical Practice Is Completely Full of Patients Who Suffered Grave Vaccine Injuries”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. McCullough: “My Clinical Practice Is Completely Full of Patients Who Have Suffered Grave Vaccine Injuries”
“I’ve seen the entire array of vaccine injuries,” lamented Dr. McCullough. “They’re all in the peer-reviewed literature. This is not controversial.”
“Myocarditis, heart damage requiring heart transplantation, ICDs, heart failure treatment, young people who can’t exercise anymore.”
“It’s clear,” he remarked. “They [COVID shots] are unsafe products. There’s only one solution — is to pull them off the market. I don’t care how good someone thinks they are, theoretically. We can treat COVID. We can get people through medicines. We don’t need a vaccine. They need to be removed from the market.”
Watch Dr. McCullough’s full testimony on #CHDTV:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/novel-coronavirus-south-western-intergovernmental-committee/novel-coronavirus-south-western-intergovernmental-committee-may25th%20-%20Continuation/