Guided Meditation on the Black Mantis

On March 7, 2023 Eric Huysmans and Gina Casella led Brian Ruhe on this guided meditation. It faces the role of the black mantis E.T. who transforms, similar to how the Hindu god Shiva is the destroyer. This is a necessary part of the flow of life and reality.

Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt... or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.brianruhe.ca/ongoing-blog/

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br... and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.