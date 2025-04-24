BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Operation POTOK: Major General Russian Army Apti Alaudinov - Scott Ritter, Russia House clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
2
4 months ago

Operation POTOK: Major Gen. Russian Army, Apti Alaudinov - Scott Ritter, Russia House clip

I am pleased to present to you an interview with Major General of the Russian Army Apti Alaudinov about Operation Potok. We discussed how it was prepared and how it affected the liberation of the Kursk region, as well as the campaign for Kursk that preceded it.

Watch in full on The Russia House with Scott Ritter (https://t.me/tribute/app?startapp=smnz)

Link is to new Telegram, pay to watch in full, channel of The Russia House ('tribute').

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
