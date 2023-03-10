“Justice For All” Music Video Released | Performed By The J6 Choir & President Donald J. Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Justice For All” Music Video Released | Performed By The J6 Choir And President Donald J. Trump
Kash Patel released this video on Friday morning exclusively on The War Room.
Every night for over 750 days the January 6 political prisoners sing the National Anthem at 9 PM from their jail cells. These prisoners have been held in prison by Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and the DOJ without trial.
Kash Patel released “Justice for All” on Friday. The music video includes the prisoners singing the National Anthem with President Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Proceeds go to the January 6 political prisoners and their families.
https://j6prisonchoir.com/
https://rumble.com/v2cioyy-justice-for-all-music-video-released-performed-by-the-j6-choir-and-presiden.html