“Justice For All” Music Video Released | Performed By The J6 Choir & President Donald J. Trump
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
52 views • 03/10/2023

“Justice For All” Music Video Released | Performed By The J6 Choir And President Donald J. Trump

Kash Patel released this video on Friday morning exclusively on The War Room.

Every night for over 750 days the January 6 political prisoners sing the National Anthem at 9 PM from their jail cells. These prisoners have been held in prison by Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and the DOJ without trial.

Kash Patel released “Justice for All” on Friday. The music video includes the prisoners singing the National Anthem with President Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Proceeds go to the January 6 political prisoners and their families.

https://j6prisonchoir.com/

https://rumble.com/v2cioyy-justice-for-all-music-video-released-performed-by-the-j6-choir-and-presiden.html

Keywords
donald trumphuman abuseinhumane conditionsj6jan 6 prisoners2nd yr anniversaryj6 choir
