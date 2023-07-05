Send all your friends, neighbors, coworkers to see this movie!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Remnant packed out the theater today for the Sound of Freedom. What a great crowd of over 140 patriots!The Resistance Chicks Michelle and Leah were on fire, and the prayer gathering after was so powerful!
God's children aren't for sale! Buy your tickets now, even if you can't go, and show the box office what your going to support!
You can still get free tickets at https://www.angel.com
Jud has a very familiar new dog Doc! @LTCPeteChambers
Jaime Agee