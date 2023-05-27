This Is What They Do

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Troubling Video Surfaces Exposing The Left’s Plot
* In this shocking video, leftists admit what they’re doing to censor us is likely illegal.
* Hierarchy — they want to be on top and they want power.
* They don’t care about being exposed.
* We are dealing with tyrants.
* They know exactly what they’re doing.
* Their entire agenda is to (a) prevent us from speaking and assembling as well as (b) divide us and cause infighting.
* Trust nothing from this gubment.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 26 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2q637m-troubling-video-surfaces-exposing-their-plot-ep.-2019-05162023.html