P.7 Where have all Perth’s spiders gone? Is this girl getting enough to eat? (5 days between meals) MVI_0038-40merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
51 views • 03/01/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b7c608e3-6de2-453a-a5a8-be4a50ce3e86

Watch P. 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/68602fae-9238-483c-9e6c-21df05aec6ea

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/8a070a5b-960f-4003-8a94-f62a233df556

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/6570ddea-8030-453c-a3f4-2fb86db348bf

Watch P.5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/41c9cb8b-0a6f-4972-b8ff-e52e92a9c72d

Watch P.6 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e70643fd-ddf8-48fb-92e6-c59a4d72b5df

Most often these days, since beginning exercising again about a month ago, I do it late at night just before bedtime (not ideal), because my days are so full. And so, I notice some of what’s going on with the nocturnal world in my backyard. For almost a week I have been observing the struggles and patience of this spider, and I am barracking for it. However, I hardly see them spreading their webs out anymore, in the numbers I used to see. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of, these days.

Keywords
environmentclimatecricketsspidersbeetlesmothsadaptiongrasshoppersrachel carsonwestern australian flora and faunasilent springdamsel fliesnocturnal insects
