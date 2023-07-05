Secret Service Sniff’n for Clues to Find Source of White House Cocaine

The suspicious white powder that Secret Service found at the White House over the weekend has been confirmed to be cocaine, United States media outlets have reported.





The discovery prompted a brief evacuation of the complex Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was spending the weekend at Camp David. Emergency crews were brought in to perform rapid tests on the substance, which preliminarily indicated it was cocaine. The White House reopened soon after, and the powder was dispatched for further testing. It's not clear exactly how the drug ended up at the White House, as it was discovered by uniformed agents during routine patrols in an area accessible to tour groups. We'll cover this story, updates regarding J6, Lin Wood, Oath Keepers, and is the West planning a false flag event at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/5/23





