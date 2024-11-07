The AB negative: Godeaters, Propylene Glycol Lobotomies, and the Breeding Machines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCES: Lalitakaroli "Lobotomies for breeding machine" https://www.bitchute.com/video/2KXMoegZ0apu
[email protected] - Only sovereigns are accepted for sessions
The official channel of Lalita Karoli is now https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZnS9dVw3LXcs
REFERENCES:
Anneke Lucas "#9 Anneke Lucas with Alandra Markman"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJ1tjCFBemc
BOOKS:
Rebecca Skloot: "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks"
Stewart Swerdlow, Peter Moon: "Monauk: The Alien Connection"
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
WATCH:
"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm
SEE ALSO:
Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI
Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI
Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM
Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4
Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5
