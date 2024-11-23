THE GASLIGHTING & MISSINFORMATION BY THE ALT MEDIA IS NEXT LEVEL - DISA OCONUS & 1983 CONUS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvUHDK59Igw

Direct Neural Interface & DARPA - Dr Justin Sanchez

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSd0HfEQ43M

SCIENTIST WARNS: AI Soon To Replace Human Biology If We Allow it - Gregg Braden Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOQ6F7HMfSc

The Rise and Fall of the Cray Supercomputer

https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=31b482def4c88829&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS1065US1065&q=sage+radar&udm=2&fbs=AEQNm0Aa4sjWe7Rqy32pFwRj0UkWd8nbOJfsBGGB5IQQO6L3J03RPjGV0MznOJ6Likin94pT_oR1DTSof42bOBxoTNxG8rlVtlHpDT0XaodfzKKV1Zob6Y1d4C1C6DmtoBHQAVmQdjaCHslmxwh45Iz2hMCbqdjI7DiAkRgfNK0-kqUXBaGAexmEK19Hc7XQXGN0YxZGqUZAlt-Vy-fyrE5hyEacpP3itQ&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjoyqvtgPCJAxVBl4kEHYtYBPIQtKgLegQIFxAB&biw=1920&bih=953&dpr=1#vhid=lu87MR-GXGHvOM&vssid=mosaic

https://www.ll.mit.edu/about/history/sage-semi-automatic-ground-environment-air-defense-system

https://www.twz.com/26959/the-futuristic-cold-war-era-sage-air-defense-bunkers-looked-right-out-of-a-kubrick-film

https://www.google.com/search?q=univac&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS1065US1065&oq=univac&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqDQgAEAAY4wIYsQMYgAQyDQgAEAAY4wIYsQMYgAQyEwgBEC4YxwEY1AIYsQMY0QMYgAQyBwgCEAAYgAQyBwgDEAAYgAQyBwgEEAAYgAQyBwgFEAAYgAQyBwgGEAAYgAQyBwgHEAAYgAQyBwgIEAAYgAQyBwgJEAAYgASoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

https://www.uww.edu/library/archives/university-history

https://forum.vcfed.org/index.php?threads/how-were-vax-vms-systems-deployed-during-their-heyday-in-the-1980s.1243968/

http://www.bitsavers.org/pdf/bbn/cronus/ADA139588_CRONUS_A_Distributed_Operating_System_198311.pdf

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/