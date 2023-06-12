BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#133-Dr. John Money's Transgender Fraud
27 views • 06/12/2023

Few know that the whole transgender movement was started by Dr. John Money of Johns Hopkins University.  He claimed that his experiment on the Reimer twins was a success, but it was actually a complete failure.  Furthermore, Money sexually abused the boys and thought that sex between adults and children is okay.

transgenderismtransgendergenderhomosexualitysexual ethicsgenger identitydr john moneymiriam grossman
