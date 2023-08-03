BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RFK Jr Exposes CIA Psy Op And Project Paperclip In Banned Video
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Tammy Cuthbert GarciaCheckmark Icon
370 followers
136 views • 08/03/2023

Contact Me - ❤️ https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 ❤️.

My Substack - ✍️ https://bit.ly/45428vu ✍️

.

My Twitter - 🐤 https://bit.ly/43HyOdm 🐤

.

Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Tammy talks about RFK Jr's speech where he talks about the CIA and project paperclip, The secret medical lab in California and How to pick the right practitioner for you and your family.


Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Thu, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio or Watch Live On Facebook @NaturallyInspiredRadio.

.

Text in your questions to 877-536-1360

.

Please Like 👍, Love ❤️, Share 🫶, Subscribe 🤝and Repost 🔁 Everywhere 🌎.

.

🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ -  https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 - ❤️

.

#RFKJr #SecretLab #California #PsyOp #ProjectPaperclip #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #NaturallyInspiredRadio

.

RFK Jr, Secret Lab, California, Psy Op, Project Paperclip, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast, Naturally Inspired Radio

Keywords
healthhealth freedomcaliforniamindsetnutritionmaskvaccineholisticmineralspandemicmovementvirusnaturalmedical freedomrfk jrproject paperclipmandatelockdownpsy opcovidtammy cuthbert garcianaturally inspired podcastnaturally inspired radiosecret lab
