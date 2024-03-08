An Example of Creation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I just made this short video to show how beautiful it is from the top of a volcano where I live. For those who watch my videos regularly I thought this might be a little bit inspiring.
You can also go to my route Rooftop VIDEOS page on YouTube and I will leave a link to make it easier
https://youtu.be/6MBJmdD538M?si=00YFrhpctglz9q1n You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
I highly recommend further study of the last days and what we are supposed to be doing at the warning website with the following address larrygmeguiar2.com