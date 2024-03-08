An Example of Creation

I just made this short video to show how beautiful it is from the top of a volcano where I live. For those who watch my videos regularly I thought this might be a little bit inspiring.

You can also go to my route Rooftop VIDEOS page on YouTube and I will leave a link to make it easier

https://youtu.be/6MBJmdD538M?si=00YFrhpctglz9q1n You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

I highly recommend further study of the last days and what we are supposed to be doing at the warning website with the following address larrygmeguiar2.com

