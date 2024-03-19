BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Happened to the TRUTH Movement
Benny Wills
Benny Wills
123 followers
25 views • 03/19/2024

From 2004 - 2016, I felt like I was a part of something special. I was participating in an “awakening.” The world was changing. Consciousness was shifting. The hidden hand was being exposed, and all secrets were being revealed! Right...?


Enrollment is OPEN for the Self Reliant Way SPRINT.


Learn more + Sign up: https://www.bennywills.com/srw-sprint


Free Your Speech (formerly Parrhesia): https://www.bennywills.com/fys


Self Reliant Weekly - get the written version of videos in your email before they're released: https://www.bennywills.com/blog


X:


 / benjaminwills

Instagram:


 / benny.wills

YouTube:


 / bennywills


Video title ideas (for the algo):

The Rise and Fall of the Truth Movement

Awake Vs. Woke

How Social Media Destroyed Communication

Divided We Fall


#truth #awakening #selfreliance

Keywords
truthwokeawake
