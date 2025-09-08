BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Vaccines are poisons; they are intentional poisons, says Sasha Latypova
394 views • 1 week ago

"Vaccines have never been regulated."

"[Vaccine] claims have always been fraudulent."

"Vaccines are poisons."

“[Vaccines] are intentional poisons."

"My friend, Katherine Watt [paralegal and legal researcher], wrote a huge five-part series, legal history review, going back in the history of law [regarding vaccines] to the late-1700's."

"We can definitively say that vaccines have never been regulated."

"[Vaccine] claims have always been fraudulent."

"And the law always allowed them to ship poisonous products, because vaccines are poisons and they're intentional poisons."

"In the [1980s], they want to start forcing universal vaccination."

"[The vaccine manufacturers] knew that they were going to kill people and injure people, and the lawsuits are going to drive them out of business."

"So [vaccine manufacturers] went and lobbied for that law— for the first removal of liability — which was the[National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program],  which... created unconstitutional vaccine courts."

"So [this law] removed the constitutional right to sue for injury [from vaccines]."

"They [moved] it completely into the separate [vaccine court]…, [outside the normal legal system]."

The full 2:02 hour interview with Sasha Latypova, which is titled "The Hidden Hand Behind the Covid Response: NSC & the Military | Debbie Lerman & Sasha Latypova", posted in March h2025, is posted here:

The Hidden Hand Behind the Covid Response: NSC & the Military | Debbie Lerman & Sasha Latypova

https://rumble.com/v6r3sx2-the-hidden-hand-behind-the-covid-response-nsc-and-the-military-debbie-lerma.html

Mirrored - Fat News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
vaccinespoisonssasha latypova
