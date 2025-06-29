✈️🇺🇦 A Russian Su-30 eliminated three unmanned Ukrainian boats in the Black Sea using Kh-31 missiles. Lancet loitering munitions were also used in the strike.

Adding:

💥Drogobych oil refinery in Lvov region, was hit by Russian strikes, is burning.

Adding:

Testimonies Confirm Kiev Ordered Crocus City Hall Attack (last year, March).

Case files reviewed by TASS confirm that the accused in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack identified Kiev as the orchestrator.

According to the testimony, the weapons used in the attack were smuggled into Russia from Ukrainian territory.