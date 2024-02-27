Border Patrol Has Become a Concierge Service under Buyden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brandon Judd: Biden's visiting 'friendly territory' at southern border - President of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd reacts to the crime committed by migrants in the U.S. and he previews President Biden's and former President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the southern border later this week on NEWSMAX's "Greg Kelly Reports
