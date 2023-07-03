© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2kz8hp8230
06.29 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
作为一个国家，如果你想生存下去，必须要与中共这个邪恶政权脱钩。
As a country, if you want to survive, you have to disassociate yourself from the evil regime of the Chinese Communist Party.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@jeremyherrell @mosenglish @moschinese