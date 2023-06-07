BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NWO: 5G frequencies causing cancer, affecting fertility & destroying DNA
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
228 views • 06/07/2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)


5G frequencies are slowly killing us. Roman Shapoval, a health and fitness writer, is here to simplify the dangers of 5G and make it easy to understand.

The blue light radiating from cell phones emits an electromagnetic field that can hurt the eyes. When blue light and 5G are combined it's a very harmful recipe.

46% of studies that claim 5G is harmless are funded by the wireless industry and military. 42% of studies that show 5G is dangerous are funded by independent scientists.

To mitigate 5G exposure, turn off your WiFi router at night. While we sleep our bodies can heal from radiation exposure. Sunlight can help cleanse your body and get rid of heavy metals.

For more information, check out Roman’s substack at https://romanshapoval.substack.com/

Keywords
cancerfathergodholy spiritjesus christ5gyeshuainternetfrequenciesson of godyahabbasonfertilityelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy