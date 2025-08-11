VAX POISONED COUNTRY SUPERSTAR HOSPITALIZED WITH PNEUMONIA

In 2022, Shania Twain was hospitalized with pneumonia in Switzerland. Based on her activities, the likelihood she was vaccinated is extremely high (near certain, >99%). This estimation draws from her international travel and performance schedule during periods of strict mandates, as well as the absence of any public indications she opposed or avoided vaccination. Key factors include:US Entry Requirements for Non-US Citizens: Twain is Canadian and resides part-time in Switzerland. Starting November 8, 2021, the US required all foreign nationals (including Canadians) entering by air to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Exemptions were rare and limited (e.g., medical contraindications or diplomatic cases), with no evidence Twain qualified for one. She resumed her Las Vegas residency on December 2, 2021, requiring air travel to the US, so she must have been fully vaccinated by mid-November 2021 at the latest (accounting for the 2-week post-dose efficacy period for vaccines like Pfizer or Moderna).

Las Vegas Residency ("Let's Go!" at Zappos Theater): Twain's shows were paused in March 2020 due to the pandemic, with all remaining 2020 dates canceled. They resumed December 2–12, 2021, followed by legs in February, June, August, and September 2022 (ending September 10, 2022). Nevada and Las Vegas had evolving mandates:In 2021, large venues (including those under operators like AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment, which runs Planet Hollywood) often required proof of vaccination or negative tests for attendees and staff to operate at full capacity without masks.

Performers were subject to similar protocols, especially for high-profile residencies, to minimize outbreaks and comply with union/labor guidelines. Twain's consistent performances across multiple legs (e.g., 8 shows in February 2022 alone) align with venues prioritizing vaccinated participants during Omicron surges.





Other Events and Tours: Twain announced her "Queen of Me Tour" in October 2022 (starting April 2023), with dates across North America and Europe. While post-2022 mandates eased, her 2022 activities (e.g., People's Choice Awards performance in December 2022) occurred in California, which had strict venue requirements for vaccination or testing in late 2021/early 2022. No cancellations or statements suggest she faced barriers due to unvaccinated status.

Severe COVID-19 Illness Context: Twain contracted COVID-19 (with pneumonia) sometime before September 2022 (based on interviews), likely between her February and June 2022 Vegas shows, given her Switzerland location during the illness. Her pre-existing asthma contributed to the severity, but breakthrough infections were common even among vaccinated individuals (especially pre-booster or during variants like Delta/Omicron). This does not indicate unvaccinated status, as vaccines reduced but did not eliminate severe outcomes in high-risk groups.

Broader Behavior: Twain participated in pandemic-era virtual benefits (e.g., April 2020 "Canada Together" broadcast) and promoted mental health awareness amid COVID (e.g., January 2021 X post). She showed no public anti-vaccine sentiment, unlike some peers (e.g., Travis Tritt), and her career reliance on international travel and live events made compliance practical.





If unvaccinated, Twain would have faced insurmountable barriers to her 2021–2022 US performances, which generated significant revenue (her residency grossed over $40 million). No reports suggest she used private charters to bypass rules or sought exemptions, making vaccination the only plausible explanation for her schedule.



