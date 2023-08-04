Hey Libs: FA & FO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New Rules Are In Effect
* The constitutional republic as we know it died.
* Lib ‘progressives’ killed it.
* We have moved toward a police state that they want and we didn’t ask for.
* Why does the gubment target Trump every time [Bidan] corruption is exposed?
* Let’s find out!
• READ: The Unprecedented Jack Smith
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 4 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v34myo9-the-obama-connection-ep.-2060-08042023.html