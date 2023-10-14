© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/cdc-director-fact-checked-on-myocarditis/
Soft-spoken CDC Director Mandy Cohen has taken to posting regularly on social media, making claims that are often hard to back with peer-reviewed science. Well this time she went too far for Jefferey Jaxen and Del Bigtree, compelling Del to demonstrate just how far off she was on a recent claim she made about the risks of myocarditis in the unvaccinated, versus the vaccinated. Del demonstrates!
POSTED: October 13, 2023