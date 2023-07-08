BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FOOD & TAP WATER POISONED! - Government Makes HUGE Admission In Study! - 98% Of Population At RISK!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
296 views • 07/08/2023

Josh Sigurdson reports on a recent study by the US government showing that 50% of tap water is poisoned with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) which leads to cancer, hormonal issues, auto immune disorders, neurological disorders, heart conditions and more!

The US Geological Survey tested water in 700 plus locations coming to the conclusion that 45% of the water was tainted. At the same time, food was found in huge numbers to be contaminated.

While most of the contamination occurred in big cities, it was also found in rural communities and private wells.

PFAS is also found in pesticides.

This looks to be one of the most dangerous contaminations we've seen in recent history. 98% of people in The United States have traces of PFAS in their system. Many have dangerously high levels.

This is on top of fluoride in the water, aluminum sprayed from above, roundup in the food supply and of course the injections 50% of people took. Throw in an already existing supply chain and energy crisis and it's even worse.

In this video, we break down this emergency situation.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2023

Keywords
healthroundupfreedomnewspoliticsgmofoodfluoridenwoconspiracyeugenicsvoluntaryismpfasjosh sigurdsongreat resetwam
