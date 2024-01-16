Vivek Ramaswamy 'Drops Out' of GOP Race - after Poor Showing in Iowa, Endorses Trump

Ramaswamy drops out of GOP race after poor showing in Iowa, endorses Trump

Vivek Ramaswamy has suspended his 2024 Republican presidential campaign after a disappointing finish in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses.

Ramaswamy, 38, endorsed his rival, former US president Donald Trump.

He has previously called Trump the “best president of the 21st century.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reportedly finished a distant second to Trump in the Iowa caucuses. (AP)

-- there goes my top choice... no one else ... to even consider



