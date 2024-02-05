BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Non-GMO Shopping Guide by ResponsibleTechnology.org
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
52 followers
69 views • 02/05/2024

To be responsible for yourself & your family by not consuming hidden foods containing GMO ingredients, be sure to PRINT-OUT a copy of non-profit, The Institute for Responsible Technology's non-GMO Shopping Guide after clicking-on https://nongmoshoppingguide.com/

Get a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan" e-Guide and learn more by clicking-on both: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup . To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.  If you have trouble viewing it on Google Drive, leave me a voicemail with your email address at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, foll-free: 1+800.250.8975

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

print-out:

tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

and

fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727



Keywords
food allergiesnon-gmo shopping guidehow to avoid gmos
