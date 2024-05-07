💥 Matt Gaetz has been denied request to interview Peter Navarro in prison.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING: I was informed today by the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons that my request to interview Peter Navarro would be denied. And her reason is that Peter Navarro is “too notorious” to be interviewed by a member of Congress!
John Gotti was interviewed in prison. The QAnon Shaman was interviewed in prison. Director Peters HERSELF brought NBC News THROUGH PRISONS to showcase the work of corrections that’s being done!
This only vindicates the claim made by Peter Navarro that he is being held as a political prisoner.