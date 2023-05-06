Day 10.





Puppet-SPANtv Description:





The chief showcases the Truth Serum AI’s changing of the name of the bureau to “The Feral Bureau of Instigation,” which he finds brilliant. He advocates that the public comprehend the agendas of the elite who he serves be made known, no longer hidden in the dark or denied---just as Georgetown professor, mentor to Bill Clinton, Carroll Quigley, author of “Tragedy and Hope,” for which “The Naked Capitalist” was essentially a book review of--- wished to be known, made public and celebrated, though this would cause and bring forth alarm and opposition to the elite by some of the grass roots who refuse to worship authoritarianism and the state as god.





He speaks of the Bioweapon jab developed by DARPA and put forth by the pharmaceuticals as the front entities to promote them---which bioweapon jab, he foolishly took, and laments, as he suffers now with myocarditis.









Outro





The chief demeans his audience, calling the public stupid. Certainly not a way to win friends and influence people, but he doesn’t care now to engender favor now that he’s revealing the Truth Serum AI’s disclosure of the World Economic Forum billionaire ruling class of Lucifarin’s agenda.





The chief asks for responses by any who have tested him and his censorship agents out, to report on their posts of dandelion smoothie recipes on Fauciabook or uploads of WTC7 to CensorUTube. After two weeks of his press conferences, he had expected a huge revolution to go viral of public understanding at just how magnificently pervasive government is in every segment of society, control beyond their wildest imaginings?



