Israel’s open secret: Zionists want a 'Greater Israel' - John Mearsheimer, Tucker Carlson, clip

Israel’s open secret: They’ve NEVER defined their borders
“This was a vision that was shared by almost all the early Zionist leaders. They want MORE territory. And they believe they have a historical right to that territory,” says prominent American political scientist John Mearsheimer. They’ve NEVER defined their borders
