DID DAMS PLAY A ROLE IN NC’S CATASTROPHIC FLOODING?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Duke Energy, the company in charge of hydroelectric dams along a major lake system in North Carolina, is under scrutiny following the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Helene for its handling of flood controls at major dams which could have potentially eased the degree of flood waters. Hear about the legal action that has been taken against the company for other devastating flood damage in the area.
#NorthCarolina #HydroelectricDams #HurricaneHelene