Magma Close to Surface in Iceland: Eruption Within Hours Or Days: A Geologic Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A second update for Sat, Nov 11, 2023 from geology professor Shawn Willsey. Here, we learn that the magma intrusion is only 800 m or less from the surface and the eruption is imminent in the next few hours or days. I also discuss possible eruption scenarios including an offshore eruption. Stay strong, Iceland!