People who are concerned about justice integrity in the U.S. should contact members of Congress and presidential candidates and join forces to call out the CCP infiltration into the US
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
946 followers
0
4 views • 05/03/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fy1wqfd49

5/1/2023 Jeffrey Lord, former associate political director of President Reagan: People who are concerned about justice integrity in the U.S. should contact members of Congress and presidential candidates and join forces to call out the CCP government on its infiltration into the US. What they are doing to Mr. Miles Guo is a disgrace, and we must put an end to it!#PresidentReagan #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


5/1/2023 里根总统的副政治主任杰弗里·洛德：关注美国司法公正的人们应该和国会议员、总统候选人取得联系，大家要团结起来在中共渗透美国这一问题上向中共政府叫板；他们对郭文贵先生做的事真是一种耻辱！我们必须要制止它！

#里根总统 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

http://www.nfscofficial.com @NFSCSpeaks


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
