Jim Jordan: Was the Biden White House coordinating with Alvin Bragg?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, joins 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to react to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's calling the New York City crime hearing in Manhattan next week a 'waste of time.'
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html