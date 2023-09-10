Marian Vagner - Freedom, Courage and Truth

This is shared in loving memory of Marian Czeslaw (Woznicki) Vagner, born 11 July 1931, who died at the hands of abusive and obstructive hospital protocols at the Alfred in Melbourne on 15 July 2022. As a young boy he stood for FREEDOM against the Nazis by supplying food to the Jewish ghetto in Crestochowa (Poland). He also helped feed Russian prisoners of war before Germany was forced to retreat. He was nearly executed by Nazi firing squads on four occasions. He was saved from this by FREEDOM fighters. This is the story of a man who stood up to the fake Covid narrative when it was rammed down everybody’s throats and never wore a face diaper. He lived by courage, truth and freedom. His son Andrzej in the video wants his father’s story to continue to be told to inspire others who choose to live by these same values, and to consider what might have been if there were more of these men of truth when it was needed. There are lots of good reasons to share this video.