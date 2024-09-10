⚡️"UKRAINE LOSES UP TO 2000 SOLDIERS (KILLED & WOUNDED) PER DAY" - Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Negotiation talks with Kiev are out of question, until Ukrainian troops are out of Russian Kursk region.

Since August, Ukraine has lost 1,000 sq. km (386 miles) of territory and the pace of the Russian offensive is only growing - Shoigu.