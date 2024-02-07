Anti-West Trio To Flex Naval Muscles- Iran- Russia And China Ready For Joint Wargames

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran will conduct a joint naval exercise with Russia and China in the coming weeks. Incidentally, all three countries are engaged in a tussle with the West led by Washington. Iran's Navy Commander said the drills are aimed at "regional security". The drills come amid growing tensions in the Middle East