Examining our Christian walk

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. His email is [email protected].





Psalm 26:2 says: Examine me, O Lord, and prove me; try my reins and my heart.





1 Corinthians 11:28 says: But let a man examine himself, and so let him eat of that bread, and drink of that cup.





2 Corinthians 13:5 adds: Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]



