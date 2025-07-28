BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Godless AI, Its Antichrist Spirit, and the Link with Biblical Prophecy - Mondo De La Vega
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
62 views • 1 month ago

Mondo De La Vega fled the brutality of Central America to seek refuge in Los Angeles, only to join one of the most vicious gangs in the country. But after his sister prayed for his salvation and his life, he was able to leave the gang lifestyle behind - but not without risks. Today, he is a TV host and executive VP of Television for PTL Network, and is passionate about exposing the deceptions and dangers posed by the rapid development of godless artificial intelligence. He discusses the integration of AI into every facet of society, including warfare. Mondo also talks about the ways that AI may tie into Biblical prophecy via the secular plans of massive tech companies and globalist power players. In addition, he highlights how Christians can identify the Antichrist spirit in AI systems.



TAKEAWAYS


The Bible says that every spirit that does not acknowledge Jesus as Savior is not a spirit that comes from God (1 John 4:3)


Be informed, NOT fearful, even when it comes to AI


The moment you move into fear is the moment you stop understanding


Use technology to spread truth, not to escape reality



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed download: https://bit.ly/48V8Ne3

Sam Altman’s Eye Scanning Crypto Project article: https://bit.ly/4mhRhHX

My Crazy Life book: https://amzn.to/44XLJdB


🔗 CONNECT WITH MONDO DE LA VEGA

Website: https://www.themondoshow.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realmondoshow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themondoshow_/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@themondoshow_

Podcast: https://bit.ly/4dn2EtX


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
social mediatechnologyartificial intelligenceend timestechtvantichristbeast systembiblical prophecygrokchat gptmondo de la vega
