BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dash Cam Saves Driver - You MUST have a Dash Cam to Protect Yourself
America at War
America at War
143 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 08/30/2023

You need a Dash Camera system more than you need insurance!A Dash Cam is insurance as a matter of fact!

You can spend a fortune on one, but I share the spot to pick em up cheap at the end of the video.If I save you $20 you can tip me a dollar!

Just get yourself a cheap dash camera!
Because we ALL need one!

mirror of LackLuster YouTube video:
Dash Cam INSTANTLY Pays For Itself
original video: https://youtu.be/IEM56aEM8xE 

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Social Media

Xephula   https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw 

I don’t do this for money, but rather to share the truth
But if you feel so inclined, you can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
At this point I can use all the help that I can get

Keywords
corruptionconstitutioncrimefirst amendmentpolicegovernmentlawphotographycourts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy