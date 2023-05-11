In a party that hates white people...: Rob Schmitt's News From The Left

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump accuser admits to colluding with Democrats, Gavin Newsom seems to back off from his own race-baiting idea, and a blatantly anti-Israel move was shut down: Rob Schmitt's "News From The Left"
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html